SARASOTA – Riverview’s coach BJ Ivey couldn’t stand due to a torn Achilles while Booker’s coach, Markus Black, couldn’t sit down.

Booker in the lead in the second quareter as Jordan Curtis hits Jaylen Jones, who goes to the hole with the finger role in an 11-0 run.

Then the Rams’ Tyrus Jackson grabs a rebound and gets it up to Terrell Jackson who scores with a reverse layup

Riverview’s Jackson would then kick it out to Bryant who misses the long jumper but he followed his shot and scores. That is why you always follow the shot.

Tonight was Booker’s night however, as you see Hudson Gough go to the hole and go up and under for the hoop as the Tornadoes won 74–56 to remain undefeated at 6–0 while the rams fall to 5–2. They both play next in the Suncoast Holiday Classic.