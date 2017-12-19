MANATEE COUNTY – Operation Hot Batch led to multiple arrests, the seizure of a hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of heroin and fentanyl, and helped bring about a significant decrease of overdoses in Manatee County.

Thirty-four individuals arrested and close to 20 more indictments are pending as part of the year-long operation to crack to on fentanyl and carfentanil traffickers.

“We are talking about people responsible for selling a drug in our community that they know kill people,” Sheriff Rick Wells said.

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells says the dealers arrested during this operation are some of the worst he’s seen, including 41-year-old George Calhoun.

“He was searching for new clients,” Wells said. “I guess his client base was dwindling, so he decided he would go to one of the local treatment facilities and sell drugs in the parking lot. Knowing these people could not resist the temptation of what he was providing.”

DEA Associate Special Agent in Charge Jaime Camacho says during the operation they seized 2.8 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl and a half a kilo of pure fentanyl.

“Just a few grams of this substance can kill one upon just contact or exposure,” Camacho said. “And these officers put the life on the line by seizing a pound, a pound of this substance.”

Camacho says an entire network of traffickers has been dismantled.

“Today is the end of the road for this drug trafficking network,” Camacho said.

Sheriff Wells says in the last 6 months of 2017 there’s been a significant decrease in opioid overdoses.

“A 78.1 decrease in overdoses and a 75.2 percent decrease in deaths related to overdoses,” Wells said. “That’s what we have gained from this investigation at this point.”

Wells says this kind of investigation will be the norm from this point forward.

“We’re not up here today to pound our chest,” Wells said. “And to make it appear that we have eliminated the problem, this is only the beginning, we are far from done.”

Sheriff Rick Wells stressed the importance of combining operations like this with efforts to help more people addicted to these dangerous substances get proper treatment.