SARASOTA – According to the Florida Department of Transportation, expect to see noticeable roadwork along U.S. 41 next week as they begin removing the median between 10th St. and 14th St.

The median demolition is necessary as crews prepare to shift traffic to widen U.S. 41, expand sidewalks and construct roundabouts at 10th St. and 14th St.

To keep traffic impacts to a minimum, the work will be done at night from 7 P.M. to 6 A.M. the week of December 18 and the first week in January.

Crews plan to begin removing the median at 10th St. and work northward.

A temporary asphalt lane will take the place of the median to create a traffic shift. That shift will affect southbound traffic.

FDOT’s contractor, IBT Construction, expects the lane shift will be in place by the second week in January.

It’s important to note the lane will be temporarily reduced from 12 to ten feet wide. Drivers with large vehicles, especially semi tractor trailers, are encouraged to use U.S. 301 as a detour.

When the median is restored by the end of the project, it will be wider, uninterrupted and will provide more green space.