UPDATE – (NBC News) Washington’s Pierce County spokesman has confirmed multiple injuries and fatalities following the derailment of a high-speed Amtrak train onto Interstate 5 near Tacoma.

Photos from the scene show several cars left the track, with at least one landing upside-down below the interstate overpass.

This was the first day for the Amtrak Cascades high-speed train on a new route parallel to Interstate 5 through Tacoma, Lakewood, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

EARLIER

(KING/NBC News) – A high-speed Amtrak train has derailed onto Interstate 5 near Lacey, Washington, blocking all southbound lanes.

Photos from the scene show the derailed car hanging off an overpass. Witnesses told CNN that train cars were on top of vehicles

Several ambulances were seen at the scene.

This was the first day for the Amtrak Cascades high-speed train on a new route parallel to Interstate 5 through Tacoma, Lakewood, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Read more: http://kng5.tv/2ySFGWD