SARASOTA – A Camaro and a motorcycle collided Monday, December 18, in Sarasota , ending the rider to the hospital.

It happened just before 1 P.M. at the intersection of Orange Avenue and 29th Street.

The Yamaha bike received heavy damage and was thrown through the fence of someone’s lawn. The front of the Camaro was smashed in as well.

The rider was taken to Sarasota Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating.