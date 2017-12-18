SARASOTA – Booker hosted Southeast in a girls basketball re–match from an earlier Seminoles win this season.

Up 6 in the 2nd quarter, the Seminoles Amani Waiters gets it into Nikiti Frolouva for the basket and an 8 point lead.

The Tornadoes would fight back as Jaela Dennis finds Cashanti Bradley for a 3, but they still trailed by 8.

A little later Dennis would dribble around and find DIAMOND MERCED who also buries a 3.

Tonight was for the Seminoles however as Coach Harder pleads for a kick to the corner for a 3, and Daija Snipes acquiesces.

Southeast wins the re–match 45-35