SARASOTA COUNTY – Firetrucks are called to Bee Ridge Road for a smokey scene.

At around 8:30 Monday night, a burnt motor blew in the strip mall where Cracker Jacks is on the 4100 block Bee Ridge Road.

When the motor blew out, it caused a lot of smoke at the structure.

Our SNN crew spoke with a lieutenant on scene who told us no one was injured.