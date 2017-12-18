SARASOTA COUNTY – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is taking on the role of Santa Claus by delivering toys for kids.

Sheriff Tom Knight helped deputies pack up gifts in boxes for their first Holiday Toy Drive today.

The toys will be delivered to the 12th Judicial Circuit of Florida’s Guardian Ad Litem Program.

The program will distribute the toys to kids they serve throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties.

The 12th Judicial Circuit helps kids who have been abused and neglected.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kaitlyn Perez says the toy drive will give kids hope.

“The children enrolled in the Guardian Ad Litem Program are given a guardian who kind of help them and take care of them through the judicial process through just everyday things taking them to school and things like that. So these children really have a lot of times through major trauma, so it’s the least we can do as the Sheriff’s Office to give them a special Christmas.”

Perez says donations were made by the public and Sheriff’s Office.

A total of 758 gifts were donated for the Holiday Toy Drive.