SARASOTA COUNTY – A Brandon man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and setting a car on fire with her body in it will not stand trial in Sarasota County.

A Sarasota County judge granted a change of venue for 34-year-old Michael Connor Clark of Hillsborough County. He was arrested in Hillsborough and charged with Second-Degree Murder, Arson and Possession of Drugs for the October 15th incident.

Clark’s minivan was found burning on the side of I-75 three miles south of Clark Road just after 6 A.M. The body of Kristen Kelley was found inside.

Clark’s attorney filed a motion stating authorities do not know where Kelley’s death took place. He asked to have the case prosecuted in Hillsborough County. The motion was granted but the trial date is not yet known.