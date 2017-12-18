NBC NEWS – An electrical fire cut off the power in most of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport for almost 11 hours Sunday, December 17.

Georgia Power And Light’s CEO says the fire was in one of the switch gears and burned so hot, it destroyed the redundant system powering the airport.

“Equipment fails, but our focus and responsibility for this airport is to ensure reliability is 100%, it failed and now we have to respond and make sure it doesn’t happen again,” said Chairman and CEO of Georgia Power & Light, Paul Bowers.

The power outage caused 1,173 flights to be canceled and 207 to be delayed on Sunday.

With Hartsfield-Jackson being the busiest airport in the world, effects were felt all around the country. According to NBC News affiliate 11 Alive, approximately 30,000 people were affected by the outage.

On top of Sunday’s cancellations, heavy fog Monday morning caused over 400 more flights to be canceled and 42 to be delayed.