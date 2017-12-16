SARASOTA -A Sarasota business is putting your safety first this holiday shopping season.

It may be the most wonderful time of year, but it’s also a time when shoppers let their guards down entering and leaving vehicles can become a safety concern.

Berkoot Training Center in downtown Sarasota prepared residents with parking lot awareness training and escape techniques.

Founder and chief instructor Alex Popeskou says residents from teenagers to retirees can learn self-defense to guard against weapon attacks and carjackings.