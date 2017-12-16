SARASOTA – The iconic Sarasota gingerbread house needs your help this holiday season.

Margaret and Bo Bonura have dazzled residents with their hand-made Christmas decorations for the past 25 years.

From Santa’s workshop made from a playhouse to Hershey’s kisses ornaments made from plastic funnels.

But it’s more than gingerbread and spearmint ornaments on the Bonura’s front yard this year.

In August, their 2 year old granddaughter, Riley, was diagnosed with cancer.

They’re accepting donations to help riley this holiday season.

The Bonura’s created a Go Fundme page for her treatments. https://www.gofundme.com/ftqca7-rileys-medical-fund