With the holidays fast approaching here’s what you may need to know about garbage pickup in Sarasota County.

Clean up for garbage, recycling, and yard waste for Sarasota regions will be canceled on the following days: Christmas day, Monday, December 25th and New Years day, Monday, January 1st.

To catch up with the Christmas schedule, Mondays pick up will be scheduled for Tuesday the 26th. Tuesdays pick up will be scheduled for Wednesday the 27th, then back to normal starting Thursday the 28th.

To catch up with New Years schedule, Mondays pick up will be scheduled for Tuesday the 2nd. Tuesday’s pick up will be scheduled for Wednesday the 3rd, then back to normal starting Thursday the 4th.