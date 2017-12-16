SARASOTA – A 5K dedicated to a teenager taken too soon is paying it forward to young scholars.

Sarasota resident, Stacy Monroe is preparing to host the 5th annual Andrew Monroe 5K Memorial Run in honor of her son, and three other teens killed in a car accident in 2011.

Teaming up with the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, the event raises money for student scholarships.

And if you would like to take part the 5K steps off at 8 A.M. Sunday, January 7th on Siesta Key Beach. Discounted registration is available through December 20th.