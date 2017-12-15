SARASOTA COUNTY – It’s the fourth night of Hanukkah, and Temple Emanu–El had its big celebration Friday.

Hot crispy latkes filled the appetites of the guests while kids enjoyed games including spinning dreidels.

Hanukkah hero Judah Maccabee made a surprise visit and kids showcased their custom–made menorahs in a contest.

The celebration capped off with worship and the lighting of the menorah.

Hanukkah is a celebration for freedom of religion for the Jewish community as they have faced persecution throughout history for their beliefs.

Temple Emanu–El Education Director Sabrina Silverberg was born of Egyptian Jewish descent and had to flee her native nation.

“By the early 60s we started out being 80,000 Jews in Egypt. If you go and visit Egypt today we have eight Jews left in Egypt. And we were basically forced out of there because of our religion.”

Silverberg says her family of 70 left Egypt in the early 60s and dispersed all over the world.