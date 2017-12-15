BRADENTON – An altercation outside a Bradenton nightclub Friday morning leaves one person dead and a suspect wanted.

It happened at Spot 26 nightclub on 25th Street West. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call just before 2 A.M.

According to the Sheriff’s office, 30-year-old Demetrius Gabriel has been identified as the suspect.

A fight between Gabriel and Jarvis Isom Junior led to Gabriel firing two rounds at Isom in the parking lot. Isom was brought to a local hospital, and was later pronounced dead.

“It’s been a place where there’s been a lot of gathering of people exceeding the occupancy of that club at times. We don’t know what caused this altercation. Our detectives believe it’s possible there could have already been some type of criminal activity going on between our victim and the shooter,” said Public Information Officer with Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Randy Warren.

The suspect has not been caught at this time. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office believes this is an isolated incident. This is an active and ongoing investigation.