SARASOTA COUNTY – Star Wars “The Last Jedi” made its debut last night in Sarasota for Jedi and Sith fans.

Residents flocked to the Hollywood 20 to see the much anticipated movie.

This is the eighth episode of the Star Wars saga as it is presented in 3D and regular screening.

We asked fans to reflect on their experience with the Sci–Fi flick.

“Oh yeah it was amazing. It was definitely worth I got all my finals done a day early so I could come tonight,” said David Coole of Sarasota.

“I think coming to the movies and like being with the crowd and reacting with them because almost always you’re gonna come to a movie theater full of Star Wars fans especially on premier night. And everybody is gonna be reacting everybody is gonna be laughing and cheering,” said Aurelia Suskind of Sarasota.

The movie is now in theaters and is expected gross more than 200 million in its opening weekend.