The Manatee Hurricanes against the Sarasota Sailors again tonight. This time it was the boys’ turn.

Sailors leading but Canes had the ball until Devin Vinson stripped it away and went the other way for a dipsy do reverse and the Sailors led by 8.

The Canes were working the ball tonight though. Carter Bedinghaus to Brian Keane inside to Jermaine Graham for the bucket.

The Sailors can move it too as Chris Silverthorne hits my kinsman Major Molyneaux who zips it in to Matt Rowden who finishes the job.

The Canes would not go away gently as Alex Rodriguez made the steal and flips it to Bedinghaus up to JT Falls then Keane and Rodriguez ends up with it for 2 points as it went full circle from one baseline to the other.

The sailors won it 64–47 sweeping the girls and boys games