SARASOTA – This holiday season family, friends and loved ones will be taking time to remember the veterans that have passed away.

Thousands will gather to remember fallen Veterans and place a wreath at their tombstone for the holiday season as part of the Wreaths Across America Event.

Location Coordinator Meisha Richardson says wreaths will be placed at every tombstone either by families or by volunteers.

“I spoke with people all over this country,” Richardson says. “Who have a loved one buried here that can’t be here; they sponsored a wreath for them and requested that someone place if for them.”

Richardson first started participating when her husband passed away in 2015 and says every year is very emotional.

“Just to remember his life,” “Honor his service and teach our generations to come the value of our freedom is extremely important to me.”

Richardson says it gives families a day during the holidays to take the time to remember those they’ve lost.

“When you lose a loved one,” Richardson said. “Whether they’re here or in any other cemetery, you miss that person, and you always will. That seat is never filled again, and they always stay in your heart.”

After being concerned they wouldn’t raise enough money for a wreath at every tombstone this year, they’ve collected even more then they needed.

“Any overage that we have is going to be saved for our cemetery for next year,” Richardson said.

“I have 295 acres here and we at one point in time will be full. But until we are, every year our numbers grow and we want to make sure we have an overage so that we can put it in the reserves for next year.”

The ceremony starts at 9:30 A.M. Organizers are recommending everyone arrive early.