SARASOTA COUNTY – An Osprey woman is facing manslaughter charges after a man overdoses and dies.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said 40-year old Lisa Ross knowingly gave drugs to man with fentanyl.

“Ms. Ross went and met with a drug dealer and which they purchased a drug and what she was told contained fentanyl,” said Lieutenant, Brian Gregory.

Deputies say 39-year old Michael Galler met with Ross on January 6th. Officials said she injected him opioids containing fentanyl and he later began seizing.

“Deputies deployed naloxone on the victim who was unresponsive,” said Gregory.

Earlier this year Governor Scott signed a new law creating new penalties and stricter punishment related to synthetic opioid drugs including fentanyl.

Ross is charged with manslaughter deputies say it’s because she knew the drug could cause harm

“She provided the substance that could likely cause death and she provided it to this individual,” said Gregory.

The Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on drugs users in the county.

“Using drugs, providing drugs, we’re not going to stand for it we are going to do everything in our power to believe you have committed a crime we are going to do everything we can to enforce the laws and put people in jail.”