MANATEE – A man was fatally shot at a local bar early Friday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, witnesses report an unknown person fired at least two rounds into the entrance way of Spot 26 just before 2 A.M.

Jarvis R. Isom Jr., was hit and taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the MCSO at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866 – 634 – TIPS