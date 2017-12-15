SARASOTA COUNTY – In this week’s edition of “Feel Good Friday,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at Westfield Sarasota Square mall for the 9th annual Gingerbread Festival, presented by the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida.

More than 170 businesses, school and nonprofits from the Suncoast have created these holiday traditions that are on display in a holiday setting near Costco.

The $1 admission and sales of the houses benefit the girl scouts. There are also judges for the top gingerbread houses in several categories.

Girls scouts public relations specialist Jaime Estes talks about the event.

