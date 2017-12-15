NORTH PORT – A North Port family’s home robbed in the middle of the night, their Christmas gifts under the tree stolen as they slept.

According to the North Port Police Department, early Friday, a burglar opened the unlocked sliding door. The crook took all the presents from under the tree, swiped the keys to the family van then took off into the night.

When the family woke up, they were devastated to find nothing under the tree.

Police believe this was a serial burglar. They received other calls Friday morning that someone was trying to break into cars.

The stolen van was a 2014 red Chrysler Town and Country.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Port Police Deparment