BRADENTON – A cost–analysis report for the repairs and relocation of Manatee County’s Confederate War statue is three times more than originally thought.

The statue was removed in late August for almost $13,000 with Manatee County’s property management budget.

After breaking in two, Manatee County decided to find the statue a new home, and then make necessary repairs, estimating to be a $41,000 project. In hopes funds will come from private entities.

“The historical significance of the monument and the community. It will not be a low-bid award. Instead, it will be a quality-assurance bid and so, the low-bidder wouldn’t necessarily win this award and it will be awarded based on qualifications of that bidding firm,” said Nick Azzara, Spokesperson for Manatee County.

The statue remains in an undisclosed located. Commissioner Baugh says its fate will be discussed early next year.