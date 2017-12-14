SARASOTA- A Suncoast girl is battling a rare syndrome that affects only 200 people in the world. The community came together to help a family in need.

Things haven’t always been easy for the Weigman family.

“My husband had a stroke a couple years ago and he was our only income so trying to bring down the bills has been very hard,” said Holly Weigman.

Their daughter Grace best known as ‘Amazing Grace’ has Robinow syndrome a rare disorder affecting her bones. At only 10 years old Grace has had 28 spinal surgeries with 13 more on the way.

Because of holes in the air ducts and installation, the air condition unit in the Weigman’s house was cooling the attic more than the home.

“ Any kind of stale air is not good for her and so it makes her breathing harder and her heart rate increases and her oxygen stats go down,” said Weigman.

When John O” Dell from Veteran Air heard about amazing grace, he wanted to help.

“After asking a lot of people help and stuff we were able to install a whole brand new duct system for them and a new system thanks to victor distributing and York Heating and Cooling,” said O’Dell.

What would have been a two day job and a $7,000 bill was completed at no cost to the family.

“It was one of those things, seeing Grace, such the attitude she has its all positive, and what’s she going through she’s a strong, she’s a fighter and just wanting to help them,” said O’Dell.

“The love and support that we’ve had is just overwhelming,” said Weigman. With Grace by her side, she’s relying on her faith and knows there are people looking out for them.