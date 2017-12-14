BRADENTON – A teenage boy is facing serious charges after deputies say he shined a laser into the cockpit of a Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

It happened Tuesday, December 13, in the 3400 block of 20th Street West in Bradenton.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office report says a pilot and deputy were on board assisting the ground units during an investigation, when a 15-year-old pointed a green laser at the chopper. The laser pointing continued, shining directly into their eyes.

The teen was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center.

Shining a laser at an aircraft is a third degree felony in Florida.