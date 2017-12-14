SARASOTA COUNTY – It’s a big night for Star Wars fans of the Suncoast as episode eight hits the box office.

Hollywood 20 is the destination as groups of Star Wars enthusiasts hung out in anticipation of “The Last Jedi”.

The show premiered at 7 P.M. Thursday and fans dressed for the occasion.

One group purchased 120 tickets, and we spoke to fans about the Star Wars experience.

“The Last Jedi for me is really exciting because I got to meet the director Ryan Johnson and the entire cast, so I am excited to see what they put together,” said Assunta Swier of Sarasota.

“Star Wars it’s just it’s amazing how it spans generations and looks like they have a bright future ahead with everything else they have plans coming out soon,” said Gerald Thomas of Sarasota.

We’ll have reaction for you tomorrow in our 6 A.M. show.