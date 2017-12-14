MANATEE COUNTY- A major sewage line in Manatee County breaks this week, creating a smelly mess on Cortez Road.

“What in the world is happening here? And I wasn’t too sure but I knew it had something to do with sewage because it really smelled,” said Manatee County Resident, Diane Guse.

An odor in the air and it’s not the salty Suncoast breeze. Monday evening, a main waste water replacement on 66th St W and Cortez Rd went awry.

Amy Pilson, Public Affair Liaison of Manatee County Utilities said, “The existing pipe was impacted in some fashion. We’re not exactly sure how that happened but it was ruptured and the waste water began to overflow.”

Estimating nearly 1.5 million gallons of spillage. “Some of it went behind the existing facilities that are right here in this general area and in the roads somewhat,” said Pilson.

A messy situation, cleaned up by pump trucks. “They suck up the water and take it to another lift station for disposal so some residents maybe have seen some additional trucks in their neighborhood,” Pilson said.

Diane Guse is grateful she didn’t ride her bike to line dancing Tuesday morning.

“I found that the road was blocked, you had to go over into the left-end lane. The street was wet and stinky,” she said.

The pipe was patched Thursday morning, but another concern is overflow spillage into the Palma Sola Bay. Manatee County officials have posted signs near public entrances, advising residents and visitors against consuming the water and swimming in it.

“Now that the flow has been contained. We can begin to take samples and determine the extent in how far the impact has reached,” Pilson said.

Drinking water is safe for Manatee County residents at this time.

Utility workers are working day and night, estimating repairs to be completed by the weekend.