SARASOTA – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help identifying a suspected robber.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Kay Jeweler’s at the University Town Center just after 11 A.M. Thursday, December 14, for a report of a robbery.

The suspect drove away in a gray, four-door car with three diamond rings. He’s believed to be black or Hispanic with facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.