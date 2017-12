SARASOTA COUNTY – A large police made its presence near downtown Sarasota, but it’s nothing to be alarmed about.

The Sarasota Police Department held combat training just across the street from the Hyatt Thursday.

The K9 unit, SWAT team, and Command Post camped out to polish up their skills.

Crime tape surrounded the area to give the look of real life scenarios.

The training concludes after today, and they will host a session next year.