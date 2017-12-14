SARASOTA – The Manatee Hurricanes at home against the Sarasota Sailors in high school girls basketball Thursday night.

Sailors up big when the Canes’ Ophelia Liose makes the steal and gets it back from Andrea Soto, goes in for the layup but misses. Carly Paynter gets the rebound and feeds Liose and this time for a bucket and the foul for 3 points.

The Sailors Kelly Brown brings it up, gets it to Julie Dobbert then to Kate Meyer then to Super G—Sophie Giardina who nails the 3. She had at least 5 threes.

Crazy exchange here as Brown makes the steal, then goes on the break. Soto forces a miss, Brown hustles it over for another shot but Paynter just erases it!

Less than a minute later, Brown with another steal and this time she makes it count.

Sailors win 54–36.