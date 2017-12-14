SARASOTA – For the second year in a row, a Riverview High School teacher is Sarasota County’s “Teacher of the Year.”

Wednesday English teacher Es Swihart was named the school district’s teacher of the year at the Education Foundation of Sarasota County’s luncheon.

She says she is incredibly honored and humbled by all of the support.

Swihart says teaching isn’t just a job to her; she feels her students at Riverview are truly her purpose.

“Education is really a path to freedom, I think,” Swihart said. “You meet these kids everyday in the classroom and honor who they are and help them figure out how to be who they are, and they deserve a place to be who they are. They leave with a lot, and so do we, and we’re a better community for it.”

Her former student Peyton Hauser says Swihart was always more than a teacher to her.

“She makes sure all of her students not only learn about the subject she’s talking about, but make them feel good about themselves, just like, everyday,” Hauser said. “You could go to her with any issue. She always lends a shoulder to cry on, and she’s just a great person.”