SARASOTA COUNTY – The land needed for the next phase of the Legacy Trail is officially under contract this week.

The Sarasota County Commission unanimously approved the $7.9 million purchase of the next segment of right-of-way for the trail from Culverhouse Nature Park to Ashton Road.

The Herald-Tribune says the segment is being purchased from a pot of $8.6 million in park impact fees, mobility fees and neighborhood parkland program funds the Commission set aside for the trail earlier this year.

Next year, county leaders have agreed to ask voters on their November ballots to complete the rest of the northern extension, including $30 million to purchase the land.