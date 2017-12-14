SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota deputies say a drunk teenage driver slammed into a Sheriff’s Office deputy’s vehicle, causing it to roll over.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Roberto Garcia Tuesday, December 13, for driving under the influence after he crashed into a Sheriff’s Office Animal Services van.

It happened around 10 P.M. in the northbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 186 in North Port. Garcia fled on foot but was quickly tracked down by the Sheriff’s Office and North Port Police K9 units.

Garcia showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody. The driver of the Sheriff’s van was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Garcia is being held on a $500 bond.