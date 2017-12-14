SARASOTA – You’ve heard of the gingerbread house, but what about a gingerbread ship?

Well that’s what you’ll find in the lobby of the Sarasota Ritz-Carlton this holiday season.

It’s called the Journey of Discovery, and it has local residents and visitors alike stopping in their tracks.

The sculpture is made from well over 300 pounds of Gingerbread, but that’s only one edible part of the ship.

“In terms of candy, we have hundreds of pounds of M&M’s, 85 pounds of modeling chocolate,” Lyndsy McDonald, Executive Pastry Chef at the Ritz-Carlton Sarasota, said. “Most of it’s on this beautiful mermaid on the front. She’s completely hand-sculpted out of modeling chocolate.”

McDonald says it wasn’t easy to keep this project simple.

“Everyday you stand back and look at it and say, ‘You know what else it needs? And you add and add until it’s finally done,” McDonald said.

They did a lot of adding. She and her team worked on the piece for over 350 hours.

Some of the Kraken legs are eight feet tall, and the whole ship measures in at a length of 21.5 feet.

McDonald says Hurricane Irma made it difficult to get the wood for the ship’s base, but that wouldn’t stop her and her team.