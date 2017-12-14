SARASOTA COUNTY – The man who posted the infamous shark dragging video on social media is happy to see justice in the case.

Wanting the respect of one of Florida’s top shark hunters, the creators of the shark-dragging video sent their work to Miami-based captain, Mark “the Shark” Quartiano.

The celebrity shark hunter could not believe what he saw and posted it on Instagram, condemning the video.

Now, four months later, that video and others has contributed to third-degree felony animal cruelty charges against three men.

Quartiano told the Herald-Tribune, “Although it took a long time, I’m happy to hear something is being done.”

He says whatever punishment they receive, it’s important the right message is sent.