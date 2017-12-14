SARASOTA – Some awards are dished out to a couple Venice Indians and another state champ on the Suncoast.

Venice Head Coach John Peacock was named 7A Coach of the Year by the Florida Dairy Farmers.

And his QB Bryce Carpenter took home 7A Player of the Year honors.

Carpenter is now a finalist for Florida Dairy Farms “Mr. Football” award which would be quite the honor for the four year starter.

And St. Stephen’s Head Coach Tod Creneti was named the Independent Coach of the Year.

He lead the Falcons to back-to-back titles in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference for the first time in school history.

Congrats goes out to all!