SARASOTA- Veteran’s gravestones are shining at Oaklands-Woodlawn Cemetery after three days of hard work from Booker High’s JROTC.

Lt. Col. Ben Weiss says he brought the run-down cemetery to the attention of the students after talking to a local historian about area veterans.

“There were 6 black and white photos of young men about 19 years old who within a year had been killed in Vietnam,” Weiss said. “Then she went on to say they were all buried in a local cemetery and she only knew where three of them were buried. She couldn’t find the other three graves.”

The class went out to see for themselves.

“I didn’t think it was a cemetery it looked like a yard fill,” Junior Jennifer Gomez said. “Just garbage and trash and debris.”

Students removed garbage and pulled weeds, and washed the Veteran’s headstones.

“They’re either brown or black or green from the moss,” Junior Daniel Truong said. “And they pretty much look new.”

While cleaning they found unseen gravesite buried under layers of dirt, tree roots, and debris.

“The actual graves when we walked out here that were actually buried beneath our feet,” Truong said. “That were totally forgotten, is like incredible, and they were like Veterans from WWI, WWII, The Vietnam War, The Korean War.”

Students say it’s heartbreaking to see so many Veterans, forgotten.

“Our own Col. And Sgt. We have loads of respect for them, and every veteran out here, and it’s sad to see the kind of conditions they’re in.”

“I mean out of all people Veterans have been forgotten,” Gomez said. “And it’s disgraceful, and I hope that maybe we can fix it.”

The ROTC is planning to put a monument at the cemetery to commemorate the veterans.

“Our nation called and they answered,” Weiss said. “So we want to that big stone that tribute, and maybe a flagpole next to it.”

So the veterans aren’t forgotten again.

The City of Sarasota owns the cemetery, but it’s managed by a separate Board of Trustees. SNN is looking into who is responsible for the upkeep of the cemetery.