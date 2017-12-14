SARASOTA – Share the holidays this Friday from five to nine p-m at the Towels Court Art Walk. Take your loved ones to the Towles Court holiday celebration. Experience amazing art and beautiful music in the courtyard under the lights and trees.

Drop by Debbie Dannheisere Fine Art for a glass of wine, check out the new gallery space and maybe find a perfect Christmas or Hanukkah present for your loved ones.

Enter the Gallery thru the Courtyard, just to the right of Shoogieboogies Tea House and follow the sidewalk. Towles Court is at 1911 Morrill Street, just west of 301.

Ellen Kaiden Master Water Color Artist will also be featured at the Towles Court Art Walk. She will be located on the Veranda of the Bodihi Tree Restaurant. Kaiden will be showing her amazing, new, original works of the season, as well as beautiful prints.