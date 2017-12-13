BRADENTON- Holiday time is definitely a time of giving, and every year at this time Yellowfin Yachts holds its annual charity classic. It is a combination inshore fishing tournament and toy drive. Yes, it is an odd combination, but it is a very successful one.Friday night at 5 at the Bradenton Yacht Club bring a toy and register for the 3rd Annual Yellowfin Charity Classic. Everyone is a winner, especially the kids who will those toys for Christmas.

“The unique thing about this tournament is that the entry fee is just a toy”, says Heath Daughtrey, the VP of Yellowfin Yachts. “So, its two-man teams, or youth division. The two-man teams come in, and its one toy per angler. The youth division can register as a youth, and they can fish with dad and a partner if they want.”

So, bring your partner, friends, bring your kids, and definitely bring toys. That’s half the fun.

Daughtrey continues, “There will be a kiddy dockside tournament with the kids fishing off the seawall. It’s a lot of fun. The public really likes it. We bring a 36’ Yellowfin out, and basically the toy drive is called “Fill the Fin” and we try to get as many toys as possible to fill the inside of a 36’ Yellowfin.”

It is a fishing tournament that appeals to more than just your most robust fishermen and women.

“Come out Saturday to the Bradenton Yacht Club starting at 11 o’clock. We’ll have food, we have face-painting, balloon-making, some art on display”, points out Daughtrey. “Santa will show up to make a special appearance in a Palmetto Fire Truck.”

So, the entry fee is just a toy, which itself is a bargain, and you can fish any ol’ way you like.

“Fish in a canoe, stand–up paddleboard, or a kayak”, explains Daughtry. “Fish any way you like. Just check in at the boat ramp the morning of the tournament. There are no boundaries. Just be back in by 3pm.”

When you arrive back at the weigh–in, there will be plenty of booty for everyone.

“All our sponsors, people we deal with all year long: Simrad, Garmin, Yamaha. They all come together”, Daughtry says excitedly.

“We have great prizes from Power Pole, Ocean Tamer, Ocean Grip. All local guys who are coming in to help us”.