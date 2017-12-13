A French company is taking over to Suncoast malls after it purchased Westfield Group.

The Australia–based parent company of newly revitalized Westfield Siesta Key and Westfield Sarasota Square announced its sale Tuesday to Paris–based Unibail–Rodamco, Europe’s largest commercial landlord.

The $15.7 billion deal combines two major mall operators at a time when brick–and–mortar retail in general is under pressure from e–commerce.

The Herald Tribune says it’s too early to know what the sale means, specifically, for the company’s two Southwest Florida malls.

But Unibail–Rodamco officials said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Tuesday that the U.S. isn’t a market in which selling lower–quality malls makes a lot of sense.

The company plans to instead focus on improving its new properties.