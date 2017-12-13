MANATEE- Five months after a viral video of a shark being dragged behind a boat, shocking the Suncoast. Three suspects are now charged with several counts of animal cruelty.

“Just like laws protect humans, they need to protect nature, animals, and wildlife as well,” said Dr. Robin Smith, a marine biologist in Sarasota.

A Suncoast case hitting international headlines. Last July, an alarming video of four boaters dragging a shark behind their boat, laughing at its pain shocked millions.

A controversy fueled by public outrage, placed in the hands of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation and The State Attorney’s Office of Hillsborough County.

“They brought the case to us a few weeks ago. It took a little bit of time to confirm that we had jurisdiction and after that point we moved pretty quickly and actually bring the charges,” said Andrew Warren, Hillsborough County State Attorney.

Tuesday, Robert Lee “Bo” Benac, Michael Wenzel, and Spencer Heintz face two charges of aggravated animal cruelty, a third-degree felony, for shooting the shark and then dragging it.

Wenzel and Benac also facing one count of Illegal Method of Take of a Shark. All three were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and released on bond later that evening.

Tuesday Governor Scott released a statement, “I was outraged by the sickening video of a shark being horribly abused earlier this year. Florida has no tolerance for this mistreatment, and I am proud of the hard work of FWC law enforcement during this investigation to hold these individuals accountable for their horrific actions.”

“I feel bad for the guys it happened to, I feel bad for the sharks. It’s just one of those things you have to be a responsible shipper of the sea,” said Juan Leon, a, employee at Economy Bait and Tackle in Sarasota.

Doctor Robin Smith, a Sarasota marine biologist believes differently. “There’s obviously something wrong up here that could go way deeper and unfortunately for the animal there are people out there who are that way,” he said.

Both hope this scandal sets an example for the future.

The boaters’ case date has not yet been scheduled.

Stay with us with the latest on this case.