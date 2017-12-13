SARASOTA COUNTY-The Sarasota County School Board hired an investigator to look into an administrator’s complaint alleging discrimination.

Board members also agreed Tuesday to reimburse Superintendent Todd Bowden for a private lawyer during the investigation.

According to the Herald Tribune, the decisions followed the complaint filed Nov. 28 of this year by one of the women who accused Bowden of sexual harassment last fall, when he was a finalist for the superintendent position.

Lyna Jimenez–Ruiz previously worked as Bowden’s assistant director at Suncoast Technical College but was reassigned in June 2016 to assistant principal of Booker High School, her current role.

While at Booker, she claims that she has received “negative criticism,” “hostility” and “reassigning of job duties” from her direct supervisor, Booker Principal Rachel.

Jimenez–Ruiz alleges those actions were in retaliation for the initial harassment complaint against Bowden last year.