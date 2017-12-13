In this edition of “Political Corner,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner discusses the Alabama Special Senate Election with Herald-Tribune Political Editor Zac Anderson.
Democratic candidate Doug Jones defeated Republican Roy Moore in the traditional GOP stronghold on Tuesday night, the first democrat to win a U.S. Senate seat there since 1992.
Anderson discusses the factors of the race, including the allegations against Moore, and what this victory could mean for President Trump’s agenda and next year’s nationwide elections.