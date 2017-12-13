SARASOTA- “It’s Jabez’ birthday, happy birthday,” says Lucille Tillery, the grandmother of missing teen Jabez Spann.

Today December 13th, he turns 15-years-old, old enough to get a driving permit.

For the 14-years, Tillery would barbeque for her grandson on his birthday.

But this year is different because instead of celebrating his 15th birthday, she spent most of her day looking at photo albums.

Police officials say, they received a few tips but no solid leads.

The family tells SNN, they still organize search parties; in fact they had one the night before his birthday handing out flyers and hoping for answers.

Tillery says her gut feeling is telling her, someone hurt her grandson.

“I know my grandson, if he was capable of calling or coming home, he would have. I know someone did something,” cried Tillery.

Although he’s been missing since Labor Day, police officials are saying do not to give up hope.

“There are stories that adults and kids have come home after many years, ” says Sarasota Police Captain Corinne Stannish.

If you have any information on Jabez Spann’s whereabouts or want to give an anonymous tip contact crime stoppers at 941-366-8477, there is also a $25,000 reward.

SHARE
Previous articleSarasota School Board to hire outside investigators for probe
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.