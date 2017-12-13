SARASOTA- “It’s Jabez’ birthday, happy birthday,” says Lucille Tillery, the grandmother of missing teen Jabez Spann.

Today December 13th, he turns 15-years-old, old enough to get a driving permit.

For the 14-years, Tillery would barbeque for her grandson on his birthday.

But this year is different because instead of celebrating his 15th birthday, she spent most of her day looking at photo albums.

Police officials say, they received a few tips but no solid leads.

The family tells SNN, they still organize search parties; in fact they had one the night before his birthday handing out flyers and hoping for answers.

Tillery says her gut feeling is telling her, someone hurt her grandson.

“I know my grandson, if he was capable of calling or coming home, he would have. I know someone did something,” cried Tillery.

Although he’s been missing since Labor Day, police officials are saying do not to give up hope.

“There are stories that adults and kids have come home after many years, ” says Sarasota Police Captain Corinne Stannish.

If you have any information on Jabez Spann’s whereabouts or want to give an anonymous tip contact crime stoppers at 941-366-8477, there is also a $25,000 reward.