MANATEE COUNTY- Almost 6 years after Ina Gross was stabbed in her Lakewood Ranch Home, her son Thomas Gross will face murder charges for her death.

Sunday Afternoon Ellen Gerth received a call from Israeli Authorities that her brother Thomas Gross would be extradited to face murder charges in Manatee County, Gerth says she’s relieved.

“It was a call that I truly had not been expecting,” Gerth said. “Certainly had not been expecting quite so soon.”

Gerth says in the two years since her brother’s been charged she frequently checks in with the State’s Attorneys and Sheriff’s Office for updates.

“Those that have been working on the case have been diligently ensuring that every I is dotted and every t is crossed,” Gerth said. “Hence I’m optimistic that this case is an airtight case.”

Adjunct Professor at Stetson Law and Immigration Professor Arturo Rios says extraditions take a long time dealing with bureaucracy and cultural sensitivities.

“I think it may stem more from a standpoint of Israel wanting to make sure that there is ample evidence,” Rios said. “And there not just sending someone over on a whim, because once again, they’re nation is based on protecting Jewish citizens.”

Gerth knows it’s not over, now she needs to prepare for a trial.

“It’s going to be a long journey and it’s a painful journey, losing my mother so tragically is something I would wish on know one.”

She says justice being served brings her some comfort.

“I know my mother will not be brought back to me because of this, but at least Tom will understand that he is being punished, that he will be punished for the crime that he committed.”

Gerth says she’s grateful for everyone that hasn’t given up on her mother’s case.