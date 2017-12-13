SARASOTA- A candlelight vigil will pay tribute to the many people who have lost their lives because of gun violence.

Thursday marks five years since the Sandy Hook shooting that killed twenty children and six educators. The Sarasota Chapter of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence will hold a special vigil to remember the victims of Sandy Hook, the Pulse nightclub shootings and all other victims of gun violence.

“I think Pulse really brought a lot of things home for Sarasota because until it happens in your backyard, you tend to think it’s not going to happen here,” said Carol Rescigno, Sarasota Chapter President.

From Las Vegas, to the recent church massacre in Texas and the pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Rescigno says gun violence in America is undeniable. “500,000 thousand people who have been either killed or injured by guns since that day five years ago.”

Rescigno hopes to create awareness.

“This day is a day of reflection, this day is a day to really think about all those people and the families they have left behind.”

She says it should start with sensible gun laws.“We need to do something about the number of guns on the street and the number of people who should not have those guns that do have those guns,” said Rescigno.

The vigil will be held at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, Thursday at 6 P.M

There will also be a memory wall where anyone can sign the name of someone who lost their live because of by gun violence.