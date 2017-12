VENICE – The party keeps on rolling along as the Venice Indians will be lauded with a barbecue this coming Sunday.

GitChewSum Barbeque will be catering the feast at the North Jetty Pavilion from 1–5 p.m.

It’s $10 a plate and 10% of the proceeds will be put towards the state championship rings for the team.

The Tribe defeated Bartram Trail Saturday for their second state title in school history and 2nd state title from a Sarasota County public school since they last did it in 2000.