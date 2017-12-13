MANATEE COUNTY – Braden River hosting Palmetto in boys basketball Tuesday night, and what a game it was.

Amarri Jones goes baseline for the Pirates and cuts the Tigers lead to 2.

But Palmetto’s Lajohntay Wester dishes to Tayon Settles who can’t find anyone so he keeps it himself to take it to a 4 pt. lead

Then Braden River’s Drevian Mays makes the steal and goes all the way for the layup

But theTtigers kept clawing away, on the inbounds, they get the turnaround jumper and the bank was open late last night for the Palmetto Tigers with that one and they go on to win 60–50 over the Braden River Pirates.

