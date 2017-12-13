SARASOTA – Holidays are a time of joy, family and friends…for most of us.

But for some seniors, holidays can be tough.

“They are possibly displaced from their background from where they were before they may be without their spouse or loved ones who have either passed away or are not around,” Nancy Hobson, director of community education and partnerships at the Friendship Center, said.

She says many seniors may not be aware they’re isolated, but the signs can be obvious to others.

“You may see somebody withdrawn, you may see somebody who doesn’t smile, you may see somebody who says to others around them that they just don’t feel like really doing anything,” Hobson said.

The key is getting active, but not just in the way you’re thinking.

“Social participation and staying active is just as important as an exercise program because the brain is active, vitalized,” Hobson said.

Friendship Center Director of Community Outreach Robert Rogers says it helps the brain and the soul.

“Here you can come and participate in dance classes, music classes, art classes,” Rogers said. “We have live music everyday.”

No one says ‘being active’ doesn’t include active listening.

“It brings people together to feel that sense of community and works beautifully to alleviate that feeling of isolation,” Rogers said.

“They may be somewhat hesitant to meet people, so they can watch the bands or they can listen to the music,” Hobson said.

Hobson has one holiday wish for seniors.

“Get out and participate, but choose what you wanna do to participate that meets your needs,” Hobson said.